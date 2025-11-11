Listen Live
Senate Votes to End Record-Long Shutdown, Sends Bill to House

Senate Votes to End Record-Long Shutdown, Sends Funding Bill to House

The Senate voted Monday night to end the longest-ever government shutdown.

Published on November 11, 2025

US-POLITICS-CONGRESS-GOVERNMENT-SHUTDOWN
Source: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Senate voted Monday night to end the record-breaking government shutdown and reopen federal agencies, passing a bipartisan measure after eight Democrats joined Republicans to break the stalemate.

The final vote was 60 to 40, with all Republicans except Rand Paul of Kentucky supporting the bill. The legislation now heads to the House, which could vote as soon as Wednesday to approve the package and send it to President Trump, who announced his support for the bipartisan agreement earlier in the day.

Senate approval followed a lengthy series of votes rejecting various amendments before consolidating the deal into a single package.

The bill includes a “minibus” of three full-year appropriations measures, provides full funding for SNAP benefits through next September, and keeps most of the government running on a short-term basis through January 30th.

