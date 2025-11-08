Listen Live
Colts Get Ready to Play Falcons in Berlin

Published on November 7, 2025

American Football: Media round Indianapolis Colts
Source: picture alliance / Getty

BERLIN, Germany — Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen had a press conference Friday in Berlin, Germany to talk about his team.

He says the team is placing defensive tackle DeForest Bucker on Injured Reserve (IR) due to a neck injury from the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Sunday.

“Anytime a guy like that goes down, obviously it hurts our football team,” Steichen said. “He’s one of our leaders, one of our best players on defense, been a staple for us, so no timetable on the return.”

Despite this, Steichen stressed the team’s focus on the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons, a historic opportunity he said was great for NFL.

He also praised the mid-season acquisition of cornerback Sauce Gardner, calling him a “big time” player.

“His competitive nature is huge for our football team,” he said.

Gardner has cleared the concussion protocol so he is set to play.

The 7-2 Colts and the 3-5 Falcons in Berlin on Sunday. The kickoff is at 9:30 a.m. Eastern.

