Horseshoe Strike: Workers Claims Illegal Firings

Published on October 22, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS – The strike at Horseshoe Indianapolis Casino escalated Wednesday as Teamsters Local 135 condemned casino management for what it calls “unlawful retaliation measures and union-busting,” claiming the firing of two workers for supporting the ongoing work stoppage.

Over 200 table game dealers and dual-rate supervisors remain off the job, demanding the casino immediately recognize the Teamsters as their bargaining representative. The union held a press conference Wednesday morning to address the firings and increase pressure on management.

Firings Spark Retaliation Claims
The Teamsters say that Horseshoe management illegally fired two employees in direct response to their support of the strike, which began on Friday, October 17.

According to the union, one dual-rate worker, Lynn Smock, who was on Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), was terminated just hours after the strike began. The second worker, full floor supervisor Jacquelynn Howell, was reportedly fired on October 21 simply for delivering hand-warmers and water to the striking workers while she was off the clock.

The union is urging management to cease these “union-busting” tactics.

Strike Triggered by Shutdown
The strike, involving more than 200 casino workers, was initiated after the federal government shutdown indefinitely delayed the group’s scheduled union election.

Workers attempted to resolve the issue by asking management to use a neutral third party to hold the vote as planned. When management refused this request, employees walked off the job to push for immediate union recognition from the casino.

The table game dealers and supervisors remain on the picket line, emphasizing that the strike will continue until the casino recognizes Teamsters Local 135.

