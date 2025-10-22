Listen Live
Local

Google Plans Data Center in Morgan County

Data centers are also being proposed in Hendricks and Henry counties.

Published on October 22, 2025

Cloud Technology Concepts. Big Data Storage. Copy Space
Source: BlackJack3D / Getty

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind –Google is planning a data center on 390 acres in Morgan County near Monrovia. The land, which was once 18 separate parcels owned by 10 families, could hold several buildings.

Leaders say the project could bring jobs and investment for schools and other community needs, without raising taxes. Google says it’s exploring the site as part of its broader plans to expand data center operations across the U.S.

The Morgan County Plan Commission voted last month to rezone the land for a data center, before Google’s involvement was publicly known. The company had previously considered a $1 billion data center project in Franklin Township but withdrew that proposal earlier this month.

Data centers are also being proposed in Hendricks and Henry counties, and Meta has plans for a 1,500-acre campus in Lebanon’s LEAP Research and Innovation District.

Details about the Morgan County project are expected in the next few months.

