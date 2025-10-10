Listen Live
Politics

Sen. Banks on Shutdown: Schumer’s Scared of His Shadow

Published on October 9, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Senate has rejected a stopgap funding bill for the seventh time, extending the shutdown beyond nine days.

Seante Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer has continued to reject compromise proposals deeming insufficient, arguing they fail to protect priorities such as health care subsidies. After the House-passed Republican proposal stalled in a 54–45 vote — with just three Democrats crossing the aisle, the same number as in previous votes, Schumer is still claiming Democrats are ‘well off.’

Schumer reaffirmed Democrats’ firm position, emphasizing their demand to extend health care subsidies and telling Punchbowl News that “every day gets better for us” as the shutdown drags on.

Currently, around 1.5 million civilian federal employees are working without pay while 620,000 are furloughed.

Sen. Jim Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about the delusions that Schumer thinks the shutdown is going ‘well’ for Democrats. He says the majority of the left’s agenda is getting in the way of paychecks and livelihoods of the average American.

“That’s how radical the Democratic Party is today, that they would put politics over the needs and will of regular people who are counting on us to do the right thing and re-open the government. It’s really shameful and should be embarrassing for them.”

At the White House, President Trump accused Democrats of “using health care as a cudgel” and warned he may cut federal programs if a resolution isn’t reached soon.

Listen to the full conversation about the goverment shutdown with Banks here:

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Mike Braun
News

Braun Comments On Rumor of National Guard Coming to Indy

Mugshot for Anthony Stout
Local

Former Marion County Bail Bondsman Sentenced to 38 Years in Prison

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Edna Collins Bridge, Indiana
11 Items
Local

Top 10 Most Haunted Places In Indiana

Courtney Boose
Local

Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
Local

Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez Arrested in Indianapolis Following Stabbing Incident

Arizona Cardinals v San Francisco 49ers
Local

Reports: Former NFL Quarterback Mark Sanchez Stabbed in Downtown Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close