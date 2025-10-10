Sen. Banks on Shutdown: Schumer’s Scared of His Shadow

The Senate has rejected a stopgap funding bill for the seventh time, extending the shutdown beyond nine days.

Seante Democratic Leader, Chuck Schumer has continued to reject compromise proposals deeming insufficient, arguing they fail to protect priorities such as health care subsidies. After the House-passed Republican proposal stalled in a 54–45 vote — with just three Democrats crossing the aisle, the same number as in previous votes, Schumer is still claiming Democrats are ‘well off.’

Schumer reaffirmed Democrats’ firm position, emphasizing their demand to extend health care subsidies and telling Punchbowl News that “every day gets better for us” as the shutdown drags on.

Currently, around 1.5 million civilian federal employees are working without pay while 620,000 are furloughed.

Sen. Jim Banks joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to talk about the delusions that Schumer thinks the shutdown is going ‘well’ for Democrats. He says the majority of the left’s agenda is getting in the way of paychecks and livelihoods of the average American.

“That’s how radical the Democratic Party is today, that they would put politics over the needs and will of regular people who are counting on us to do the right thing and re-open the government. It’s really shameful and should be embarrassing for them.”

At the White House, President Trump accused Democrats of “using health care as a cudgel” and warned he may cut federal programs if a resolution isn’t reached soon.

