Groceries Are Breaking the Budget for Almost Half of Americans

Nearly half of Americans say that groceries are more difficult to afford than they were a year ago, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Harris/Axios Vibes survey found that 47 percent of adults reported that grocery costs have risen compared to last year. Meanwhile, 34 percent said prices are about the same, and 19 percent said groceries are easier to afford now.

Among political groups, 50 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents said grocery prices are harder to manage. Republicans were more divided: 34 percent said groceries are more expensive, 37 percent said prices are roughly the same, and 28 percent said they are easier to afford.

The survey also looked at perceptions of President Trump’s impact on the economy. Nearly half of respondents, 47 percent, said his administration has positively affected the economy. Around 80 percent of Americans believe Trump has “significant influence” over economic conditions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, “President Trump recognizes he inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden, and that is why he has tasked his admin with fixing it. Grocery prices are coming down, such as egg prices which have plummeted by nearly 80 percent, and we recognize there is more work to be done.”

When it comes to tariffs, fewer than a third of respondents said they have benefited U.S. businesses, personal finances, or the broader economy. More than 60 percent expressed concern that import taxes could lead to shortages of essential goods.

The poll surveyed 2,093 U.S. adults between September 11 and 13 and has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.