Listen Live
Politics

Groceries Are Breaking the Budget for Almost Half of Americans

Nearly half of Americans say their grocery bills are soaring compared to last year.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Man choosing fresh berries in supermarket produce aisle, shopping for groceries and healthy food
Source: ABRAHAM GONZALEZ FERNANDEZ / Getty

Nearly half of Americans say that groceries are more difficult to afford than they were a year ago, according to a new poll released Thursday.

The Harris/Axios Vibes survey found that 47 percent of adults reported that grocery costs have risen compared to last year. Meanwhile, 34 percent said prices are about the same, and 19 percent said groceries are easier to afford now.

Among political groups, 50 percent of Democrats and 54 percent of independents said grocery prices are harder to manage. Republicans were more divided: 34 percent said groceries are more expensive, 37 percent said prices are roughly the same, and 28 percent said they are easier to afford.

The survey also looked at perceptions of President Trump’s impact on the economy. Nearly half of respondents, 47 percent, said his administration has positively affected the economy. Around 80 percent of Americans believe Trump has “significant influence” over economic conditions.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Axios, “President Trump recognizes he inherited the worst inflation crisis in a generation from Joe Biden, and that is why he has tasked his admin with fixing it. Grocery prices are coming down, such as egg prices which have plummeted by nearly 80 percent, and we recognize there is more work to be done.”

When it comes to tariffs, fewer than a third of respondents said they have benefited U.S. businesses, personal finances, or the broader economy. More than 60 percent expressed concern that import taxes could lead to shortages of essential goods.

The poll surveyed 2,093 U.S. adults between September 11 and 13 and has a margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Courtney Boose
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close