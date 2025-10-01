Napheesa Collier Claims Engelbert Belittled Caitlin Clark’s Success

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier alleged Tuesday that WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert told her Caitlin Clark “should be grateful” for the league’s role in helping her land major endorsement deals.

Collier, 29, delivered the remarks in a prepared statement during her season-ending exit interview on Sept. 30. In her speech, she criticized Engelbert, 60, and the league, recounting a private exchange where she raised concerns about the low salaries paid to rising stars such as Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers.

“Her response was, ‘Caitlin should be grateful she made $16 million off the court because without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn’t make anything,’” Collier told reporters.

The Indiana Fever, Clark’s team, issued a statement to PEOPLE saying Clark “will not be commenting at this time.” The team added that Clark’s next scheduled media availability would likely come during her own exit interviews, though the timing is still undecided since the Fever remain in contention for the WNBA Finals.

Engelbert responded later Tuesday with her own statement, also provided to PEOPLE, in which she expressed disappointment at how Collier portrayed the conversation.

“I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league. My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver.”

Collier, who co-founded the new Unrivaled Basketball league, also alleged that Engelbert once told players they “should be on their knees thanking their lucky stars for the media rights deal I got them.”

Beyond pay concerns, Collier criticized officiating in the WNBA, saying that while it is “the best league in the world” with “the best fans in the world,” it also suffers from the “worst leadership in the world.”

Her comments spread quickly online, drawing significant attention from fans and basketball figures alike. Malika Andrews, host of ESPN’s NBA Today, praised Collier’s candor on X, writing that it was “worth listening to every word” and commending her “directness and stunning detail we rarely hear from active players.”