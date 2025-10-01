Indianapolis Leaders Tell AES to Scrap Rate Hike

Source: indianapolis.granicus.com / indianapolis.granicus.com

INDIANAPOLIS — In a unanimous vote, the City-County Council’s Administration and Finance Committee on Tuesday endorsed a resolution opposing AES Indiana’s request to raise electricity rates.

Councilor Michael-Paul Hart said the proposal could not come at a worse time.

“People are feeling this,” Hart told fellow councilors. “Property taxes are going up, grocery bills are going up, and now they’re looking at a possible increase in their utility bills.”

Hart introduced the measure in response to growing public frustration over the cost of living. For many residents, he said, the proposed rate hike feels like one burden too many. “In the largest city in the state, we represent nearly a million people,” he added. “They don’t want to see a rate increase, and I don’t either.”

AES Indiana submitted its petition to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission earlier this year, citing the need to fund infrastructure upgrades and meet rising energy demands, particularly from new data centers in the region.

Hart argued that the timing, with inflation and economic uncertainty, makes the request unacceptable. “Energy concerns have dominated conversations with constituents,” he said. “This proposal sends a clear message to AES, the governor, and the IURC: the people of Indianapolis do not support a rate hike.”

If the full council approves the resolution, it will formally urge AES Indiana to withdraw its petition. If the utility moves forward anyway, the council will call on the IURC to reject it.

A letter outlining the city’s position would be sent to both the commission and Governor Mike Braun.