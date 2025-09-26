Listen Live
Robert Malone: You Should Not Be Taking Acetaminophen While Pregnant

Acetaminophen is commonly used for people wanting to commit suicide and causes liver failure. Just because President Trump advises against it, doesn't mean he's wrong.

Published on September 26, 2025

Dr Robert Malone: You should Not Be Taking Acetaminophen While Pregnant. Acetaminophen is commonly used for people wanting to commit suicide and causes liver failure. Just because President Trump advises against it, doesn’t mean he’s wrong. Dr Malone joins Tony Katz Today to talk about the RFK Jr – Trump presser regarding Tylenol – Autism links, and the politics of vaccine mandates.

Tony Katz:  

Just because President Trump says it or advocates for it, just because Secretary Kennedy advocates for it or says it, doesn’t make it a bad thing. And yet there are progressives out there saying what you think Tylenol is bad for pregnant women. Here, let me show you. And they’re just popping Tylenol all on videos and it’s madness.

They’re going to news and say this is wrong, this is faulty science.

That is not the case in the slightest. Dr Robert Malone joins me right now. A scientist, as you know him, he is one of the committee members on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices ACIP. You can find his work at Malone dot news, and of course you may know his work and his conversations regarding COVID and his book Lies My Government Told Me and the Better Future Coming is available at Amazon dot com or wherever find books are sold. Your work in the ACIP is quite interesting in the conversation regarding vaccines as a whole, but let’s break down this. I see in acetaminophen Tylenol conversation and autism. Did you take anything from President Trump and Secretary Kennedy’s press conference or announcement there that, as a doctor, gave you pause, that they were giving out faulty information or is that we’d like to say in the biz misinformation

