Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Colts Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Indianapolis – The NFL today announced that Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 3.

He becomes the first Colts player to win Player of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks.

Taylor is the first player to earn AFC Offensive Player of the Week recognition in consecutive weeks since Josh Allen in Weeks 5-6 of 2022.

This marks the fifth time in his career that Taylor has earned Player of the Week honors (Week 2 of 2025, Week 16 of 2024, Week 10 of 2022 and Week 11 of 2021).

He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Edgerrin James (six) as the only Colts non-quarterbacks to win Offensive Player of the Week recognition at least five times.

In Indianapolis’ 41-20 win against the Tennessee Titans, Taylor totaled 17 carries for 102 yards (6.0 avg.) and three touchdowns.

He also compiled three receptions for 16 yards (5.3 avg.).

It marked Taylor’s third career game with at least three rushing touchdowns, and his first since Week 16 of 2024 against Tennessee.

He recorded his 26th career 100-yard rushing game.

It was the first time Taylor has registered back-to-back 100-yard games since Weeks 17-18 of 2024.

In 2025, Taylor ranks in the top 10 in the NFL in rushing yards (338 – first), yards per carry (5.63 – sixth), rushing touchdowns (three – tied-third), scrimmage yards (431 – first) and scrimmage touchdowns (four – tied-first).

He has totaled the most rushing yards through the first three games of a season in team history since at least 1970.

Colts RB-Jonathan Taylor Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week was originally published on 1075thefan.com