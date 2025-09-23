Google Backs Off $1B Data Center Proposal in Indy

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Google is putting the brakes on plans to build a massive data center in Franklin Township.

The tech giant had asked the city to rezone more than 460 acres of farmland on the southeast side of Indianapolis for a $1 billion project. But just before the Indianapolis City-County Council was set to debate it Monday night, Google pulled the request. The council confirmed the move on its X account.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the project is dead. Another hearing could still take place Oct. 6 unless Google formally withdraws its petition with the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.

The proposal has divided Franklin Township. Neighbors have raised concerns for months about how much power and water the center would use. At the same time, Franklin Township Schools supported the plan, saying incentives tied to the project could help offset budget cuts caused by changes to state tax law.

Mayor Joe Hogsett weighed in after the withdrawal, saying he respects Google’s decision but emphasized that the city will keep working to attract businesses that bring jobs and investment.

Google’s interest is part of a bigger trend. Tech companies are already moving into Indiana with large-scale data centers. In Lebanon, Meta is building a 1,500-acre campus in the LEAP Research and Innovation District as part of an $800 million investment. Similar projects have been floated in Morgan and Hendricks counties.

For now, the future of Google’s Franklin Township plan remains uncertain.