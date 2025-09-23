Listen Live
Local

Google Backs Off $1B Data Center Proposal in Indy

Tech companies are already moving into Indiana with large-scale data centers.

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Franklin Township
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — Google is putting the brakes on plans to build a massive data center in Franklin Township.

The tech giant had asked the city to rezone more than 460 acres of farmland on the southeast side of Indianapolis for a $1 billion project. But just before the Indianapolis City-County Council was set to debate it Monday night, Google pulled the request. The council confirmed the move on its X account.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the project is dead. Another hearing could still take place Oct. 6 unless Google formally withdraws its petition with the city’s Metropolitan Development Commission.

The proposal has divided Franklin Township. Neighbors have raised concerns for months about how much power and water the center would use. At the same time, Franklin Township Schools supported the plan, saying incentives tied to the project could help offset budget cuts caused by changes to state tax law.

Mayor Joe Hogsett weighed in after the withdrawal, saying he respects Google’s decision but emphasized that the city will keep working to attract businesses that bring jobs and investment.

Google’s interest is part of a bigger trend. Tech companies are already moving into Indiana with large-scale data centers. In Lebanon, Meta is building a 1,500-acre campus in the LEAP Research and Innovation District as part of an $800 million investment. Similar projects have been floated in Morgan and Hendricks counties.

For now, the future of Google’s Franklin Township plan remains uncertain.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close