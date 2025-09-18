Listen Live
Local

New Carlisle Opposes Data Center

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IN Saint Joseph County Vector Map Green
Source: FrankRamspott / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The battle over data center development is heating up in Indiana, with two major projects in different parts of the state facing significant community pushback and political debate.

The controversies highlight a growing statewide tension between economic development opportunities and local concerns about environmental impact and quality of life.

In St. Joseph County, a proposed $12 million data center in New Carlisle has hit a major roadblock. The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission gave the project an unfavorable recommendation, citing resident concerns.

According to County Council President Dan Schaetzle, many residents are experiencing “data center fatigue” following challenges with the Amazon data center project already under construction nearby. While the proposed center could bring in up to $22 million a year in tax revenue, Schaetzle believes leaders must proceed with caution and see how the existing projects operate.

The County Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on September 23.

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, a proposed $1 billion data center campus in Franklin Township has generated months of opposition. The project, which seeks to rezone over 460 acres of farmland, is linked to tech giant Google. Residents have organized a “Protect Franklin Township” campaign, voicing concerns that the data center would consume massive amounts of water and power, create few jobs, and provide limited tax benefits despite significant tax abatements.

The Indianapolis proposal has created a bipartisan divide on the City-County Council, with some members vowing to vote against it. The council has scheduled a public hearing and a final vote on the rezoning request for September 22.

The two projects underscore a larger trend across Indiana, where communities are grappling with the long-term impacts of large-scale data center development and are challenging the balance between economic growth and preserving community character.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

President Trump Holds Swearing-In Ceremony For Interim U.S. Attorney For D.C. Jeanine Pirro
National

Charlie Kirk Fatally Shot at Utah Event, Suspect at Large

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close