New Carlisle Opposes Data Center

INDIANAPOLIS – The battle over data center development is heating up in Indiana, with two major projects in different parts of the state facing significant community pushback and political debate.

The controversies highlight a growing statewide tension between economic development opportunities and local concerns about environmental impact and quality of life.

In St. Joseph County, a proposed $12 million data center in New Carlisle has hit a major roadblock. The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission gave the project an unfavorable recommendation, citing resident concerns.

According to County Council President Dan Schaetzle, many residents are experiencing “data center fatigue” following challenges with the Amazon data center project already under construction nearby. While the proposed center could bring in up to $22 million a year in tax revenue, Schaetzle believes leaders must proceed with caution and see how the existing projects operate.

The County Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal on September 23.

Meanwhile, in Indianapolis, a proposed $1 billion data center campus in Franklin Township has generated months of opposition. The project, which seeks to rezone over 460 acres of farmland, is linked to tech giant Google. Residents have organized a “Protect Franklin Township” campaign, voicing concerns that the data center would consume massive amounts of water and power, create few jobs, and provide limited tax benefits despite significant tax abatements.

The Indianapolis proposal has created a bipartisan divide on the City-County Council, with some members vowing to vote against it. The council has scheduled a public hearing and a final vote on the rezoning request for September 22.

The two projects underscore a larger trend across Indiana, where communities are grappling with the long-term impacts of large-scale data center development and are challenging the balance between economic growth and preserving community character.