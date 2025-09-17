Listen Live
Greenwood Shooting Leaves One Dead, Person in Custody

He was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Published on September 17, 2025

GREENWOOD, Ind — A  man died Tuesday night after being shot at the Westminster Apartments.

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Dover Drive. When first responders arrived, they found the man unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say 21-year-old Isiah Q. Peak Jr. of Indianapolis had gotten into a fight with another person at the complex. During the fight, Peak pulled out a gun and fired at that person, missing his target and hitting another person instead. After the shooting, Peak ran off.

Detectives from Greenwood, with help from Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Service, tracked Peak to a room at the Inn Town Suites near I-70 and Post Road in Indianapolis. A SWAT team arrested him there.

Peak is being held in the Johnson County Jail without bond while prosecutors review the case.

