Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Published on September 15, 2025

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
BLOOMINGTON, Ind — Nearly 300 people gathered at Indiana University’s Alumni Hall Sunday night to remember conservative activist Charlie Kirk, four days after he was shot and killed during a campus event in Utah.

The vigil, hosted by Turning Point USA at IU, drew mostly students. Graduate student Terrence McGoldrick said he had just purchased tickets for Kirk’s planned visit to Dunn Meadow next month, part of a national campus tour that was cut short by the shooting.

McGoldrick said he first encountered Kirk at a Trump rally and appreciated his ability to defend conservative views without hostility. “I hope to follow that example when I disagree with someone,” he said.

For some, Kirk’s influence extended beyond politics. Lydia Harrison said she returned to church after hearing Kirk speak about his Christian faith. “His confidence in what he believed helped me reconnect with mine,” she said.

Dillon Burns, president of the College Republicans at IU, said Kirk’s strategy of engaging students directly on campus helped build Turning Point USA into a national organization. “He understood where young people are and how to reach them,” Burns said.

The vigil included remarks from Sen. Todd Young, Attorney General Todd Rokita, and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith, who said he had texted Kirk just a week earlier.

Kirk’s memorial service is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Arizona.

