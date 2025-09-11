Listen Live
Carmel and Center Grove Rejoin the MIC Starting in 2026-27

Published on September 11, 2025

Carmel and Center Grove
INDIANAPOLIS–Carmel and Center Grove High Schools are rejoining the Metropolitan Interscholastic Conference (MIC). The conference made that announcement on Thursday.

Both schools will be rejoining the conference starting with the 2026-27 school year after being voted out of the conference in 2021.

In a statement, Carmel administrators said, “Together, we can share expertise, expand leadership opportunities for students and staff, and build collaborative initiatives that benefit every community.” Center Grove administration added, “We believe in the power of a conference that reflects and uplifts the full range of student experiences—academic excellence, the arts, and collaboration among member schools.”

With this move, the MIC will now be back to eight schools, including: Ben Davis, Carmel, Center Grove, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Pike, and Warren Central.

“Most recently, while competing with only six high schools—Ben Davis, Lawrence Central, Lawrence North, North Central, Pike, and Warren Central—MIC schools earned eight state titles across the past four academic years. Outside of Brownsburg, the MIC has also claimed every IHSAA 6A football championship. Collectively, member schools serve more than 100,000 students and represent the most diverse conference in the state, continuing to provide the very best in public education,” said Dana Altemeyer, director of communications, MSD of Lawrence Township.

