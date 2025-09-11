Charlie Kirk: I’ve Never Liked Bullies… And I Don’t Sit Idly By

Rob Kendall:

Charlie Kirk:

Well, it’s an interesting question. Grew up in the suburbs of Chicago. I was going to go to West Point, didn’t get in and ended up being the best thing that never happened to me, and decided to take a gap year. It’s now been a gap decade where now I’ve had ten years off of college, and so it’s the great irony, the whole thing. I run a college organization, not going to college myself, which actually makes me the best and worst person to talk about college and its problems. But I’ve visited my Fairshriff colleges over one hundred and fifty schools all across the country, from Maine to Stanford. I’ve spoken from University of Hawaii actually thevent there, and so we also have obviously a very significant campus present at Turning Point, USA. That gives me an insided what’s happening. But look, I gave my life to the Lord in fifth grade. It’s the most important thing to me. I’ve always been a patriot. I can’t stand when people take for granted this beautiful republic that we’ve been given. We’re called the good Stewards as Christians, and boy are we not doing that right now? We got to turn the corner on that. I’ve never liked bullies, I don’t like tyrant and I don’t sit idly by. Well, I’m not really a spectator guy. So I try to get into the arena to do what is necessary and to do what is needed. And so that’s where we’re at right now. And it’s just been an amazing decade. Our ten year anniversary is coming up on June’s bit, praise God. And so every day we’re working to keep on growing the foot Printature Point USA, maximizing our cultural influence. And yeah, I’m just a small part of it. It’s our staff, it’s our donors, it’s our board members, over one hundred thousand people financially contribute to Turning Point USA. It’s an extraordinary funding base. We have in every corner of the country, all fifty states represented. So I am who I am thanks to the people that have supported me, and thanks to you know, the incredible blessing of the Lord.