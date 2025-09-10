Redistricting Discussed in St. Joseph County

(Photo: Eric Berman/WIBC)

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind.–The St. Joseph County Council voted 5-4 to reject a resolution opposing mid-decade redistricting efforts in Indiana.

Supporters of it say it is a stand against gerrymandering, while opponents questioned its relevance at the county level.

“I do not believe this resolution solves any problems, I believe it is a federal and state issue,” said Council President (R) Daniel Schaetzle at the council meeting Tuesday night.

Council member Jennifer Shabazz stressed the need for redistricting based on population rather than politics.

“It’s not fiscally responsible and illegal. Let’s not do it. Thank you,” said one St. Joseph County woman.

Councilman Bryan Tanner was one of the four Democrats who saw value in the resolution.

“Indiana’s population grew from 2010 to 2022 by just 4.7%, and we didn’t redistrict at any point in time during that decade. For the projection of 2030, the population is only expected to grow by 3.3%. Indiana’s Population is the primary reason for redistricting,” Tanner said.

Despite the resolution’s failure, local governments in Indiana remain concerned about the potential for a special legislative session for redistricting, with over 9,000 signatures delivered to Gov. Mike Brauns urging against it.

The St. Joseph County Council also urged people to reach out to their state senator about redistricting because the council does not hold any power to make changes regarding redistricting.