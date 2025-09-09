Listen Live
California’s Vote Should Not Count In National Elections

Until California mandates two forms of photo ID to vote, their vote in national elections should not count. They can't be trusted.

Published on September 9, 2025

Gov. Gavin Newsom Covid-19 Testing
Source: MediaNews Group/East Bay Times via Getty Images / Getty

Tony Katz:  

Woman allegedly registered her dog to vote in California cast ballots twice:

I said, if this is happening, If indeed this is happening, that people in California are anywhere are registering pets because they don’t have systems by which to ensure someone is legally voting, then not only do we have to now mandate across the country two forms of photo ID, two forms of it, we also can’t allow California to vote until they do because they can’t be trusted. They cannot be trusted in any way, shape or for. It’s not my fault, I didn’t do it. I’m not letting the puppy vote. Good gosh.
When I saw that Representative Ireland was talking about this…

I said, “whoa… show me proof of this, not just a tweet check, double check, recheck.” Turns out it’s a story. There’s a real allegation here. There’s a real person being charged with five different felonies because of it.

Listen to the “California’s Vote Should Not Count In National Elections” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

