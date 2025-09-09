California’s Vote Should Not Count In National Elections
Woman allegedly registered her dog to vote in California cast ballots twice:
I said, if this is happening, If indeed this is happening, that people in California are anywhere are registering pets because they don’t have systems by which to ensure someone is legally voting, then not only do we have to now mandate across the country two forms of photo ID, two forms of it, we also can’t allow California to vote until they do because they can’t be trusted. They cannot be trusted in any way, shape or for. It’s not my fault, I didn’t do it. I’m not letting the puppy vote. Good gosh.
When I saw that Representative Ireland was talking about this…
I said, “whoa… show me proof of this, not just a tweet check, double check, recheck.” Turns out it’s a story. There’s a real allegation here. There’s a real person being charged with five different felonies because of it.
