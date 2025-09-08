Listen Live
Braun Names New Public Safety Secretary Amid Cabinet Turnover

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has tapped State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott to also serve as public safety secretary, following Jennifer-Ruth Green’s resignation.

Published on September 8, 2025

US-POLITICS-FBI-BUDGET-2022
Source: STEFANI REYNOLDS / Getty

Governor Mike Braun announced Saturday that he has selected Indiana State Police Superintendent Anthony Scott to serve as the state’s new secretary of public safety. Scott will hold the role in addition to leading the state police force. The move follows the resignation of Jennifer-Ruth Green, who stepped down Friday, citing upcoming military service.

The public safety secretary is responsible for coordinating state law enforcement, emergency preparedness, and broader public safety policy.

“Hoosiers will be safe with Anthony and the state police setting the tone for all state government public safety agencies,” Braun said in a statement on X.

Green’s departure marks the third recent leadership change in Braun’s administration. Last week, officials confirmed that Jeff Blade would leave his position as head of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., a post he had held since January. Indiana Commerce Secretary David Adams described the shift as part of the IEDC’s ongoing “evolution.”

Separately, longtime Utility Consumer Counselor William Fine retired August 31. Braun has since appointed Abby Gray, the agency’s former legal operations director, to succeed him. The governor instructed Gray to review utility company profits and identify cost-saving strategies to ease financial pressures on residents.

Leadership turnover has also reached the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, where two commissioners announced early resignations, in addition to a third member whose term had already expired.

Braun signaled that more cabinet-level changes are coming soon, saying he will unveil “additional personnel updates and efficiencies” this week.

