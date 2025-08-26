Listen Live
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged

Published on August 26, 2025

2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four
Source: Brian Babineau / Getty

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged.

Swift, an American singer, posted on social media Tuesday, saying “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift and the three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end met in July 2023, and they started dating in September 2023.

Swift has been a very public and vocal supporter of Kelce and the Chiefs, frequently cheering him on from stadium boxes alongside his family. During post-game celebrations, she has often been seen at his side, and they were seen kissing under a spray of confetti after one of his victories.

Kelce has likewise shown strong support for Swift. His father, Ed Kelce, shared in a recent interview that seeing Swift brings Travis Kelce his “deepest joy.”

