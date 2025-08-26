Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged
KANSAS CITY, MO. — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are now engaged.
Swift, an American singer, posted on social media Tuesday, saying “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Swift and the three-time Super Bowl-winning Kansas City Chiefs tight end met in July 2023, and they started dating in September 2023.
Swift has been a very public and vocal supporter of Kelce and the Chiefs, frequently cheering him on from stadium boxes alongside his family. During post-game celebrations, she has often been seen at his side, and they were seen kissing under a spray of confetti after one of his victories.
Kelce has likewise shown strong support for Swift. His father, Ed Kelce, shared in a recent interview that seeing Swift brings Travis Kelce his “deepest joy.”
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash