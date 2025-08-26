Listen Live
Caitlin Clark Will Have Signature Nike Sneaker in 2026

Published on August 26, 2025

Indiana Fever vs Minnesota Lynx
Ellen Schmidt

INDIANAPOLIS–Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark has been named Nike’s latest signature athlete, with a logo featuring two intertwined C’s symbolizing her connection with fans worldwide.

Clark, the highest-profile player in the WNBA, expressed pride in joining Nike’s signature roster. A navy and yellow t-shirt featuring her logo will be available in North America from September 1, with additional lines released on October 1.

Despite facing injuries in the 2025 season, Clark’s rapid rise in the WNBA has solidified her status as a game-changing athlete and ambassador for women’s basketball.

