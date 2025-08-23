3 Madison County Fire Territories to Combine Starting Next Year
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A plan has been approved to merge three fire departments in Madison County at the start of next year.
Adams-Markleville Fire Territoy, Lapel-Stony Creek Fire Territory, and South Madison Fire Territory will combine, effective Jan. 1, 2026.
South Madison Fire Chief Chris Nodine said in a post to social media Friday that he believes this merger will result in faster response times from crews.
“By uniting our departments, we are ensuring that our firefighters have the tools, training and support needed to protect lives and property at the highest level,” said Nodine.
There were worries earlier this year that the plan would fall through due to certain language in Senate Bill 1 about fire territory mergers. However, the fire stations will remain operational and firefighters can continue serving their communities through this unification.
The unified department is also looking to hire new personnel.
