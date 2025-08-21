Listen Live
Local

Shelbyville Man Accused of Having Child Sex Abuse Material

Shelbyville Man Arrested for Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material

Published on August 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights
(PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind.–A man from Shelbyville was arrested on Wednesday on accusations that he had child sex abuse material.

The investigation into 39-year-old Dustin Deaton had been going on for a month until he was arrested. State Police Sergeant John Perrine said that the ISP Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the Indiana ICAC Task Force were able to find Deaton with the help of investigative tools provided by the Child Rescue Coalition.

“This is another successful investigation by our Internet Crimes Against Children squad. They were so diligently to protect our children. We’re thankful that we were able to catch this guy and put him in jail,” said Perrine in a Thursday interview.

Deaton was taken to the Shelby County Jail. He’s charged with the following:

-Distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material with enhancement of under 12 (Level 4 Felony)
-Possession of Child Sex Abuse Material with enhancement of under 12 (Level 5 Felony)

Assisting the Indiana State Police were the Shelbyville Police Department, the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office. All of those agencies are members of the Indiana ICAC Task Force.

“If you have a child who’s been a victim of a crime like this, please contact us. We know that there might be some ’embarrassment’ factor to this, but we want to find the people responsible for doing this so we can protect our children,” said Perrine.

The website to go for that is here.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close