Labor Day Weekend Road Trip Ideas Around Indiana

Published on August 20, 2025

Looking to make the most of your Labor Day weekend? Grab your friends, load up the car, and let B105.7 be your soundtrack as you explore some of the best road trip destinations in Indiana. Whether you’re chasing scenic views, historic towns, or delicious eats, there’s something for everyone.

1. Brown County – Scenic Drives & Artsy Vibes

Just a short drive from Indianapolis, Brown County offers rolling hills, charming small towns, and tons of art galleries. Don’t miss a walk through Nashville, Indiana, where local shops and handmade crafts make the perfect stop. End your day with a sunset drive along SR 46 for breathtaking views.

2. Indiana Dunes National Park – Lakeside Fun

If you’re craving sun, sand, and water, head north to the Indiana Dunes National Park. Hike the dunes, relax on the beaches of Lake Michigan, or explore nearby towns like Chesterton and Porter for local eats. B105.7’s throwback hits are perfect for your lakeside playlist.

3. Columbus – Architecture & Culture

Columbus, Indiana, is a hidden gem for design lovers. Famous for its modern architecture, it’s a great stop to explore art, gardens, and unique buildings. Pair your tour with a lunch at one of the town’s local diners or cafes.

4. Nashville – Small Town Charm & Live Music

For music fans, Nashville, Indiana (not to be confused with the Tennessee city), is full of live performances, local shops, and cozy eateries. It’s perfect for a weekend getaway with friends, especially if you want to bring along some B105.7 classics on the road.

5. Madison – River Views & Historic Downtown

Located along the Ohio River, Madison offers scenic drives, historic buildings, and charming boutiques. Take a stroll along the riverfront, enjoy local coffee shops, and snap some photos of the iconic Madison Riverfront Bridge.

6. Patoka Lake – Outdoor Adventure

For a nature-filled trip, Patoka Lake in southern Indiana is ideal for boating, fishing, hiking, or even camping. It’s a relaxing way to unplug while jamming to your favorite B105.7 hits.

