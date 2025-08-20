Listen Live
National

National Radio Day - August 20th: A Tribute to the Voices That Co...

National Radio Day – August 20th: A Tribute to the Voices That Connect Us

Published on August 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

timeless tunes and trusted voices - Its national radio day

National Radio Day – August 20th: A Tribute to the Voices That Connect Us

Every year on August 20th, the radio community comes together to celebrate National Radio Day—a day dedicated to honoring the enduring impact of radio on society.

For those in the industry, it’s more than just a celebration; it’s a moment to reflect on the power of radio to inform, entertain, and connect people across the globe.

Radio has a rich history as a medium that has brought communities together, shared important news, and provided a platform for diverse voices.

Even in the digital age, radio remains a vital part of our lives, adapting to new technologies while staying true to its roots of local service and storytelling.

National Radio Day is also a time to strengthen the radio ecosystem, shining a spotlight on all types of stations, especially noncommercial and local ones that play a crucial role in their communities.

From special programming to listener events and station celebrations, the day is filled with opportunities for everyone—listeners, producers, and broadcasters alike—to get involved and show their appreciation for this timeless medium.

For those in radio, it’s a chance to celebrate their craft, connect with their audience, and reaffirm the importance of radio in a rapidly changing world.

It’s a day to honor the voices that keep us informed, entertained, and united.

Reach out and thank you favorite local radio jock today on social media!

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close