Westfield Police said the suspect they arrested was from Indy

Westfield Police: Suspect Who Fired at Officers Now Charged with Attempted Murder

Published on August 6, 2025

Police in Westfield
WISH-TV

WESTFIELD, Ind.–Police in Westfield say the man they chased and eventually arrested on Tuesday is now charged with attempted murder, intimidation, and more.

In a news release Wednesday morning, Westfield Police Assistant Chief Billy Adams said they suspect they arrested has been identified as 25-year-old John Jarrell Holden of Indianapolis.

“The pursuit concluded when Mr. Holden crashed his vehicle into a ditch in the 1800 block of Dan Patch Lane. Upon exiting the vehicle, Mr. Holden fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers and then fled the scene on foot. Initially, it was believed no officers were injured. However, it was later determined that the initiating officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his hand during the gunfire. The officer was treated and released at the scene. No other injuries to officers or civilians were reported,” said Adams.

Holden was found and arrested in a nearby field. Until he was found, police told everyone who lived in Westfield to stay in their homes and lock their doors as a precaution.

Holden is also charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, driving while suspended, and resisting law enforcement. Adams says Holden also has a previous felony conviction.

