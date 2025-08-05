IMPD Boosts Patrols to Keep School Zones Safe

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Students returned to school Monday in Indianapolis Public Schools and across the city. Parents and students filled school grounds, marking the start of the new academic year.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference outside Ben Davis High School to talk about safety for the new school year. Captain Frederick Ilnicki spoke about raising awareness and gave tips for drivers in school zones to keep kids safe.

“We’re going to be out here today. Our traffic units are on 10th Street monitoring east and westbound traffic in the school zone to remind everyone that school is back in session,” said Fred Ilnicki, captain of IMPD’s Traffic Division.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The department says patrols will continue during busy arrival and dismissal times with a focus on enforcing speed limits and ensuring drivers stop for school buses. They also reminded drivers to stay alert for increased pedestrian traffic.

“When it comes to traffic safety, we’re all in control of our own automobiles,” Ilnicki said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure we are driving in a manner that’s safe for everyone out there.”

Monday saw parents walking younger children to school doors, while older students arrived in groups, ready for the year ahead.

“We are going to be in many school zones at a time, and we will vary that up,” he added. “My message is that everybody should be driving like you see police officers in a school zone at all times.”