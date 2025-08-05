Listen Live
Local

IMPD Boosts Patrols to Keep School Zones Safe

The department says patrols will continue during busy arrival and dismissal times.

Published on August 5, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Traffic
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Students returned to school Monday in Indianapolis Public Schools and across the city. Parents and students filled school grounds, marking the start of the new academic year.

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department held a press conference outside Ben Davis High School to talk about safety for the new school year. Captain Frederick Ilnicki spoke about raising awareness and gave tips for drivers in school zones to keep kids safe.

“We’re going to be out here today. Our traffic units are on 10th Street monitoring east and westbound traffic in the school zone to remind everyone that school is back in session,” said Fred Ilnicki, captain of IMPD’s Traffic Division.

The department says patrols will continue during busy arrival and dismissal times with a focus on enforcing speed limits and ensuring drivers stop for school buses. They also reminded drivers to stay alert for increased pedestrian traffic.

“When it comes to traffic safety, we’re all in control of our own automobiles,” Ilnicki said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to make sure we are driving in a manner that’s safe for everyone out there.”

Monday saw parents walking younger children to school doors, while older students arrived in groups, ready for the year ahead.

“We are going to be in many school zones at a time, and we will vary that up,” he added. “My message is that everybody should be driving like you see police officers in a school zone at all times.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close