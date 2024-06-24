Listen Live
Food & Drink

Pie perfection found at top ranked Zionsville shop

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Slice of banofee cake

Source: manyakotic / Getty

Few things evoke American culinary tradition like a slice of pie. What is more American than apple pie? These delightful tarts, with varied fillings and flaky crusts, are symbols of culture, history, and community.

The Pilgrims brought pastry recipes to America, adapting them to New World ingredients. This adaptability made them integral to American cuisine.

Apple pie

Source: milan2099 / Getty

Several U.S. presidents loved pie:

  • George Washington enjoyed Cherry Pie, fitting the famous cherry tree story.
  • Thomas Jefferson was fond of Sweet Potato Pie, reflecting his Virginia roots.
  • Abraham Lincoln loved Apple Pie, often baked by his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln.
  • Franklin D. Roosevelt had a particular liking for Gooseberry Pie.
  • Harry S. Truman preferred Pecan Pie, reflecting his Missouri upbringing.
  • Ronald Reagan enjoyed Boysenberry Pie, nodding to his California roots.
Slice of homemade cherry pie

Source: Haurylik, Alena / Getty

USA Today picks a Zionsville Shop as best of the best:

A panel of experts and readers selected 10 top pie shops in the country. USA Today ranked My Sugar Pie in Zionsville as the second best in the country. They stated:

“Just north of Indianapolis, My Sugar Pie has been a Zionsville favorite for desserts and pastries since its debut in 2008. Fruit pies abound with Dutch blackberry, cherry, and peach blueberry on the menu. Those who prefer cream pies can spring for butterscotch, banana, and a wealth of other flavors.”

A while Fresh Baked Pumpkin Pie on a brown wooden table. Pumpkin Pie is enjoyed world wide for holidays and special events.

Source: gorchittza2012 / Getty

Pies are woven into American life. They appear at holidays, family gatherings, and community events, reminding us of shared experiences and traditions. Each pie tells a story—of its region, the hands that made it, and the moments it celebrates.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Fort Wayne Officer Fatally Shoots Man During Traffic Stop

Dallas Mavericks (88) Vs. Boston Celtics (106) At TD Garden (2024 NBA Finals, Game 5)
John Herrick

Indiana’s Connection to the Boston Celtics Championship

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Two Rounds of Storms Expected in Indianapolis Tuesday

Shooting Near Crown Hill Cemetery
John Herrick

Two Men Killed in Shootings on Indy’s North Side

Mike Braun
Producer Karl

Everyone got it wrong about Micah Beckwith defeating Julie McGuire, and also about Jennifer McCormick’s Lt. Gov pick

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close