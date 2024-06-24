Pie perfection found at top ranked Zionsville shop

Few things evoke American culinary tradition like a slice of pie. What is more American than apple pie? These delightful tarts, with varied fillings and flaky crusts, are symbols of culture, history, and community.

The Pilgrims brought pastry recipes to America, adapting them to New World ingredients. This adaptability made them integral to American cuisine.

Several U.S. presidents loved pie:

George Washington enjoyed Cherry Pie, fitting the famous cherry tree story.

enjoyed Cherry Pie, fitting the famous cherry tree story. Thomas Jefferson was fond of Sweet Potato Pie, reflecting his Virginia roots.

was fond of Sweet Potato Pie, reflecting his Virginia roots. Abraham Lincoln loved Apple Pie, often baked by his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln.

loved Apple Pie, often baked by his wife, Mary Todd Lincoln. Franklin D. Roosevelt had a particular liking for Gooseberry Pie.

had a particular liking for Gooseberry Pie. Harry S. Truman preferred Pecan Pie, reflecting his Missouri upbringing.

preferred Pecan Pie, reflecting his Missouri upbringing. Ronald Reagan enjoyed Boysenberry Pie, nodding to his California roots.

USA Today picks a Zionsville Shop as best of the best:

A panel of experts and readers selected 10 top pie shops in the country. USA Today ranked My Sugar Pie in Zionsville as the second best in the country. They stated:

“Just north of Indianapolis, My Sugar Pie has been a Zionsville favorite for desserts and pastries since its debut in 2008. Fruit pies abound with Dutch blackberry, cherry, and peach blueberry on the menu. Those who prefer cream pies can spring for butterscotch, banana, and a wealth of other flavors.”

Pies are woven into American life. They appear at holidays, family gatherings, and community events, reminding us of shared experiences and traditions. Each pie tells a story—of its region, the hands that made it, and the moments it celebrates.