Indiana Fever Come Up Short Against Chicago

CHICAGO – The Indiana Fever’s four game winning streak expired Sunday afternoon after an 88-87 loss on the road to the Chicago Sky.

Chicago outscored Indiana 24-15 in the final quarter to win by a point.

Kelsey Mitchell continued to score the ball well for Indiana, making 8 of her 18 attempts from the field to finish with 24 points. Caitlin Clark also finished in double figures with 17 points on the board. She was 5-9 from three.

As a team, the Fever shot 46% from the field only to be outdone by Chicago’s 50% mark. The battle along the glass also went to the Sky who mounted a 35-28 rebound advantage over the visitors.

The loss knocks the Fever to 7 wins and 11 losses on the season. The Sky are now 6-9.

Up next for Indiana is a trip to Seattle this Thursday to take on the storm.