Indiana Fever Come Up Short Against Chicago

CHICAGO – The Indiana Fever’s four game winning streak expired Sunday afternoon after an 88-87 loss on the road to the Chicago Sky.
Chicago outscored Indiana 24-15 in the final quarter to win by a point.
Kelsey Mitchell continued to score the ball well for Indiana, making 8 of her 18 attempts from the field to finish with 24 points. Caitlin Clark also finished in double figures with 17 points on the board. She was 5-9 from three.
As a team, the Fever shot 46% from the field only to be outdone by Chicago’s 50% mark. The battle along the glass also went to the Sky who mounted a 35-28 rebound advantage over the visitors.
The loss knocks the Fever to 7 wins and 11 losses on the season. The Sky are now 6-9.
Up next for Indiana is a trip to Seattle this Thursday to take on the storm.
-
Donald Trump makes surprise endorsement for Indiana Lieutenant Governor ahead of contested GOP convention
-
Three Arrested after Multi-County Pursuit on I-65
-
Prosecutor Wants Delphi Suspect's Motion to Dismiss Denied, Issues With "Lost" Police Interviews Remain
-
Purdue Approves $187M Academic Hub for New Indy Campus
-
President Joe Biden As "The Gibberish Man" Returns
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Concerns & Questions Raised at Police Shooting Town Hall Monday Night
-
Porn Hub To Block Access In Indiana Once New State Law Takes Effect