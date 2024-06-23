Shooting East of Monument Circle Leaves One Dead, Person of Interest Detained

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD say late Saturday night detectives heard shots fired around East Washington and South Alabama Streets.

That’s just east of Monument Circle between the City Market and Whole Foods.

They would locate one victim, an adult male, on the southeast corner of the intersection. Officers provided first aid until he could be transported to the hospital, but the victim would eventually pass from his injuries. IMPD originally believed two people had been shot in the altercation, later clarifying that there had only been one person confirmed shot.

A person of interest was detained a few blocks away from the incident, but they were also injured and transported to a local hospital as well.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Kyle Hoover at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail the detective at Kyle.Hoover@indy.gov.

You can also call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477