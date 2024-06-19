ESPN: Siakam to Stay with Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS–All-Star Forward Pascal Siakam intends to sign a four-year, $189.5 million contract to stay with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

Siakam plans to sign the deal once the league’s free agency moratorium ends on July 6.

On January 17, 2024, Siakam was traded to the Indiana Pacers from the Toronto Raptors in a three-team trade in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round draft picks. The Pacers pursued Siakam in the final year of his Raptors contract with the hope that his championship and All-NBA pedigree would make for a perfect running-mate for All-NBA guard Tyrese Haliburton.

On July 1, 2023, Haliburton agreed to a max contract extension with the Pacers worth up to $260 million over five years.

The Pacers will now have Tyrese Haliburton and Siakam under contract through 2028 and 2029, respectively.

In Game 1 of the Pacers’ 2024 first round playoffs series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Siakam posted a then playoff career-high 36 points and tied his playoff career-high with 13 rebounds in a 109–94 loss. In Game 2, Siakam scored a playoff career-high 37 points, along with 11 rebounds, 6 assists and zero turnovers in a 125–108 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Siakam averaged 21.3 points on 55% shooting and 39% 3-point shooting in 41 regular season games upon arriving in Indiana. He became the third player to average 35 points and 10 rebounds in each of his first two playoff games, joining Elgin Baylor (1961) and Wilt Chamberlain (1967). He scored 367 points in this year’s playoffs, the most for a Pacers player since Paul George in 2014.

Siakam won an NBA title with the Raptors in 2019.

You can hear what Pacer fans think about the Siakam contract signing below.