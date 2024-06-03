Listen Live
Delegates Allege Removal Threat Over Beckwith Support

Published on June 3, 2024

Evansville, Indiana Skyline

Source: DenisTangneyJr / Getty

Republican delegates in Vanderburgh County believe they’re being targeted over their support of Micah Beckwith for Lt. Governor. Multiple delegates are facing threat of removal even though they won their delegate races and their election has been certified. The attempt to remove the delegates has sparked anger and confusion and is facing immense backlash from local residents.

Ken Colbert, one of the delegates, joins the show to discuss the hearings tonight over their eligibility.

