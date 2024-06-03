Delegates Allege Removal Threat Over Beckwith Support

Republican delegates in Vanderburgh County believe they’re being targeted over their support of Micah Beckwith for Lt. Governor. Multiple delegates are facing threat of removal even though they won their delegate races and their election has been certified. The attempt to remove the delegates has sparked anger and confusion and is facing immense backlash from local residents.
Ken Colbert, one of the delegates, joins the show to discuss the hearings tonight over their eligibility.
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
