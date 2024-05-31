STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says it’s a good idea for you to have an umbrella ready on Saturday. They believe Indiana will start getting rain Saturday morning.
“We’re looking at an 80 to 100% chance of rain on Saturday and into Saturday night. It looks like the Wabash Valley and parts of south central Indiana could get an inch of rain, maybe more,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Koch.
Koch doesn’t expect anything severe with this system, but he is offering this advice.
“You always need to be careful, especially if you’re driving at night because you can’t tell how deep the water is. Even like a foot of water can sweep a car away,” said Koch.
Koch says it will be sunny and clear on Sunday, but then rain is expected after that.
“I’d say Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are the days with the next best chances of rain,” said Koch.
It will also warm up early next week as high temperatures reach into the 80s.
You can hear the full interview about the rain below.
-
The mayor of Indianapolis, Joe Hogsett and the deputy mayor, Dan Parker are duplicitous terrible people.
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
Trump Found Guilty: Hoosiers Respond
-
Terre Haute Native Receives Golden Buzzer From Heidi Klum On America's Got Talent
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college