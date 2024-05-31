Listen Live
NWS: Rain Might Be Heavy at Times in Indiana on Saturday

Published on May 31, 2024

Rain Coming Saturday

Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says it’s a good idea for you to have an umbrella ready on Saturday. They believe Indiana will start getting rain Saturday morning.

“We’re looking at an 80 to 100% chance of rain on Saturday and into Saturday night. It looks like the Wabash Valley and parts of south central Indiana could get an inch of rain, maybe more,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Koch.

Koch doesn’t expect anything severe with this system, but he is offering this advice.

“You always need to be careful, especially if you’re driving at night because you can’t tell how deep the water is. Even like a foot of water can sweep a car away,” said Koch.

Koch says it will be sunny and clear on Sunday, but then rain is expected after that.

“I’d say Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are the days with the next best chances of rain,” said Koch.

It will also warm up early next week as high temperatures reach into the 80s.

You can hear the full interview about the rain below.

