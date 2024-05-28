Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Operations, Morale Affected by Cyber Attack

INDIANAPOLIS — A traveling nurse who walked out on his assignment says that a cyber attack initially reported at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital is causing delays and lowering morale among hospital staff.

Justin Neisser says the hospital is still dealing with the attack’s aftermath. He explains that lab results are taking much longer because of the cyber attack. This delay makes it hard to give patients their medications, especially when those medications depend on the lab results.

“Reports for X-rays, CTs, and MRIs weren’t being read in a reasonable time,” he says. “And then when they would be read, we wouldn’t get the results promptly because their fax machines were down. There are delays in new patients or even new orders. Say a patient needed a new medication. A physician would have to hand write the order, and a nurse would have to transcribe that order.”

Neisser says that many people have left the hospital, and the issues resulting from the cyber attack have only worsened the existing morale problems.

“There were already some preexisting retention issues with staff here, which is why there were a lot of travel nurses in the first place; I think this was kind of the last straw with a lot of nurses here who seemed like they were not getting a lot of supported that they needed,” he said. “Many travelers have decided not to extend and renew their contracts.”

Ascension says they are working tirelessly with top cybersecurity experts to restore operations across their network safely.

“We are hopeful that after the weekend, our patients and clinicians will see progress across our points of care. Many of our vendors and partners have also started the process of reconnecting to our network and resuming services with Ascension, which should help to accelerate our overall recovery,” Ascension spokesperson said.