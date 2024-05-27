Listen Live
Local

High School Student Dies in Hendricks County Crash

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blurred police lights.

Source: (Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.—A man who was about to graduate from high school this week died Monday morning in a Hendricks County car crash.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Cyle Sullivan of Danville drove his Ford Taurus into a utility pole just before 4:30 am.

This happened near the 7500 Block South of County Road 550 West which is north of Stilesville.

Emergency responders rushed Sullivan to a hospital where he died. No one else was in the Ford Taurus with Sullivan.

Investigators are not sure what caused Sullivan to hit the pole.

Sullivan was scheduled to graduate from Cascade High School this Friday.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Local News - Traffic & Road Closures Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Morgan County Sherrif's Deputy
Ryan Hedrick

Morgan County Deputy Returns to Duty After Welfare Check Shooting

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis

The house on LaSalle Street where three men died in 1971. It is white and typical, with a porch.
Chris Davis

The LaSalle Street Murders Solved? A Case for the Case

Grandstands of IMS
Kurt Darling

DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close