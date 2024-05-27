High School Student Dies in Hendricks County Crash

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind.—A man who was about to graduate from high school this week died Monday morning in a Hendricks County car crash.
The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Cyle Sullivan of Danville drove his Ford Taurus into a utility pole just before 4:30 am.
This happened near the 7500 Block South of County Road 550 West which is north of Stilesville.
Emergency responders rushed Sullivan to a hospital where he died. No one else was in the Ford Taurus with Sullivan.
Investigators are not sure what caused Sullivan to hit the pole.
Sullivan was scheduled to graduate from Cascade High School this Friday.
-
The Hogsett administration has acted in a despicable manner, engaging in some horrific and unethical tactics damaging the reputation of Indianapolis
-
New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures
-
This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college
-
DELAYED: Weather Pushes Back Start Of 108th Indy 500
-
Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
84 percent of measles cases in major Chicago outbreak linked to Venezuelan migrants according to CDC report
-
Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana