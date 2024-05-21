Listen Live
Local

Another Possible Victim of Herb Baumeister Identified

Published on May 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Herb Baumeister photo

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The remains of another man believed to have been killed by Hoosier serial killer Herb Baumeister have been identified.

According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, the remains of Jeffrey Jones were recently identified through an “extensive forensic genetic genealogy investigation.” Jones went missing in 1993.

Police believe Baumeister – also known as the “I-70 Strangler” – mainly lured gay men to Fox Hollow Farm in the ’80s and ’90s, where he killed them and got rid of their bodies. Fox Hollow Farm was his Westfield home.

In recent years, some of the other bodies found on the property have also been identified, thanks to DNA technology.

But, many victims’ families may never get complete closure, as Baumeister shot himself before he could possibly be found guilty of any murders.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Topic - Community Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Graphic of a pile of $20 bills turned into a jigsaw puzzle
Sam Fritz

Indiana Department of Education Accepting Applications for Career Scholarship Account Program

2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Blurred police lights.
Kurt Darling

Man Killed, Woman Hurt In East Side Double Shooting

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday and Wednesday

Delphi Judge Fran Gull
Donnie Burgess

Delphi Judge Cancels All Hearings, Will Now Have to Decide Her Own Fate

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close