The Political Left Says it’s the Victim of “Cancel Culture”

The left has recently argued that the right tries to cancel anyone who opposes Donald Trump. On Monday Jon Stewart accused right-wing pundits of being the real perpetrators of cancel culture on The Daily Show (below)

Yet the examples of this so-called Republican “cancel culture” made by Stewart: Liz Cheney being unseated in Wyoming and Chris Christy being booed at Republican event, are politicians being rejected by the electorate. They’re politicians, it’s in the job description.

Meanwhile the Left continues to go after those they find “deplorable”:

Tony Katz:

You see, Jon Stewart, This is cancel culture. This goes back to something else talking about a little while ago. All Harrison Butker did was give an opinion and he has to be fired from the Chiefs.? He’s a kicker. You can’t have him on the team. That’s cancel culture. Jon Stewart. Laughable your commentaries these days.

Now the left has its target Justice Sam.

Tony Katz:

I don’t know why he had an upside-down flag, but people think because of it he has to recuse himself. From whatever case they decide he has to recuse himself from, there’s always a place where a conservative justice has to recuse themselves.

Tony Katz:

The other story Is that he sold stock in Bud Lite. This is an actual story going around where Justice Samuel Alito needs to be looked at a skew. Because when? Bud Light decided to bring on a guy who claims to be a child, a little girl. Dylan Mulvaney. I’m telling you, it is the Andy Kaufman routine. It’s going to make an incredible book. But Bud Lite brings this guy on who’s claiming to be a a young girl. It’s super gross, by the way. It’s gross. Not even claiming to be a woman, claiming to be a young girl. It’s gross. It is a very odd fetish that I want no part of, and certainly should not be normalized by society. The stock went down and Justice Alito had InBev stock, Anheuser-Busch stock and sold it and people like see he was part of the Bud Lite boycott. Or the stock price was going down and he didn’t want to own the stock anymore. whatever the case may be so what.

So, while the left continues to get people fired that they disagree with, they claim that the cancel culture exists on the right with Trump and not with them.

