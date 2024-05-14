Listen Live
Sports

First Day of Indy 500 Practice Rained Out

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tonight on Trackside, it is a rainy day! Only about 23 minutes of practice at IMS took place, and Kevin and Curt break everything down. They talk about qualifying speeds, and if there will be a new track record this year. Curt believes you may see a 2-lap average record being broken, but probably not a new track record. They break down the weather for the rest of the week. They talk about the rivalry between Santino Ferucci and Romain Grosjean, and how that will play out the rest of the month of May. 

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt head to the X Box to answer some listener questions. They talk about IndyCar’s TV partner for next year, they also go through driver-by-driver and talk about how each of them did during the Sonsio Grand Prix. They also delve into Pato O’Ward’s performance, and the woes he has had with his team, and Colton Herta’s comments about Marcus Ericsson.  

Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about the schedule for tomorrow, what cars didn’t turn laps, and the status of Tony Kanaan on turning laps at the track in case Kyle Larson cannot compete due to a rain delay. Kevin also talks about the hybrid start date. 

The post First Day of Indy 500 Practice Rained Out appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

First Day of Indy 500 Practice Rained Out  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

close up of hand in jail background.
Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Man Faces Charges for Murdering Utah Police Officer

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close