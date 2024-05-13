ALLIN Music Festival Not Happening in 2024, Plans to Return in 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — The ALLIN Music & Arts Festival that runs out of the Indiana State Fairgrounds will not be taking place this year according to a post on the festival’s Facebook page.

This would have been the third year for the festival, which was held in September of 2022 and 2023. In previous years acts like Jon Fogerty, Hall & Oates, and Tenacious D had appeared on stage at the event. The festival notably would also hold “Dreamsets” where artists would come together to perform music from acts that are no longer touring, including a Tom Petty and Beatles Dreamset.

The announcement on Facebook did not mention the reason for the festival not taking place in 2024 but it did mention that after the year off the event plans to return “bigger and better for ALL IN 2025.”

At the end of the post the organizers even mentioned to “stay tuned for announcements and as always, please let us know your ideas and memories from the past two years when we were together at ALL IN.”

The announcement of ALLIN not running in 2024 comes just two months after another Indianapolis based music festival, WonderRoad announced that they had struggled with the 2023 running of their event.

In a statement on Facebook WonderRoad said, “As the ’23 festival season ended, a few of us were left to cover all the costs. This was different from how things began and continue to be both deeply disappointing and unsustainable.”

WonderRoad also alluded to a possible return in the future, but no update has been given since March 21st.