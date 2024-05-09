Listen Live
Biden May Stop Some Aid Shipments to Israel, Hoosiers Respond

Published on May 9, 2024

President Biden speaks on Investing In America Agenda

WASHINGTON — You may have heard that President Biden may stop certain weapons shipments to Israel, and some Hoosier leaders are not pleased.

Biden recently announced that he plans to stop shipments if Israel’s military fully invades the city of Rafah, following attempts to encourage a ceasefire with Palestinian militant group Hamas.

But, many Republicans in Washington – including those from Indiana – are not pleased with this decision, as they continue to support Israel.

Senator Todd Young Tweeted, “Wrong message to send to both allies and adversaries alike. We must stand with our ally and support Israel as it confronts an enemy dedicated to its destruction.”

Congresswoman Erin Houchin posted, “Americans stand with Israel…it’s clear Biden does not. The aid Congress passed is not conditional.”

Representatives Jim Banks and Rudy Yakym offered similar sentiments, with Yakym writing that the “threat…is a betrayal of our closest ally in the Middle East.”

Banks called the Biden Administration “radically anti-Israel,” and said Biden “must be impeached.”

By contrast, Democratic leaders tend to believe the Israeli military is fighting without regard for civilians. Pro-Palestinian protests are also occurring on college campuses nationwide, with participating students voicing their concerns about a humanitarian crisis.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded by saying, “If Israel is forced to stand alone, Israel will stand alone.”

Smoke in Gaza

Source: PHOTO: Mohammed Salem/Reuters/CNN

