Special Guests Wish Nigel A “Happy Birthday!!!”

It’s a very special person’s birthday here at the Hammer and Nigel Show!

We will give you a few hints:

He’s thrown up on-air more than twice.

His greatest fears include bears, sharks, the ocean, and female TikTok ‘influencers.’

His beer bong skills are shockingly top-notch!

He has more vacation days than anyone in radio history…

His liver is his most important organ.

You know him, you tolerate him, it’s Nigel!

To celebrate our favorite co-host, Hammer has arranged several A.I guests to stop by and wish Nigel a “happy birthday!” Listen now!