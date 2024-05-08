Listen Live
Special Guests Wish Nigel A “Happy Birthday!!!”

Published on May 8, 2024

It’s a very special person’s birthday here at the Hammer and Nigel Show!

We will give you a few hints:

  • He’s thrown up on-air more than twice.
  • His greatest fears include bears, sharks, the ocean, and female TikTok ‘influencers.’
  • His beer bong skills are shockingly top-notch!
  • He has more vacation days than anyone in radio history…
  • His liver is his most important organ.

You know him, you tolerate him, it’s Nigel!

To celebrate our favorite co-host, Hammer has arranged several A.I guests to stop by and wish Nigel a “happy birthday!” Listen now!

