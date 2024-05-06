Reports: Hamas Accepts Ceasefire Proposal from Egypt and Qatar, Israel Says No

CAIRO–Hamas has reportedly accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar.

Israel warned Palestinians about a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah. Details about the ceasefire have not yet been announced.

Earlier today, President Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in hopes of reviving a stalled Israeli-Hamas hostage deal and avoid an Israeli offensive in Rafah.

Reuters is reporting Israel says the ceasefire proposal agreed to by Hamas is “unacceptable.” An Israeli representative told the outlet Hamas approved a “softened” Egyptian proposal that was not acceptable to Israel.

Israel earlier claimed it made serious concessions towards a cease-fire and blames Hamas for the continued bloodshed.

The last Israel-Hamas truce was in late November, where Palestinian prisoners were swapped for Israeli hostages.