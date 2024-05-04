Listen Live
15 Year Old Driver Leads Police on Chase in Fort Wayne

Published on May 4, 2024

A 15 year old juvenile driver led Indiana State Police on a chase through the streets of Fort Wayne before crashing into another vehicle.

That unlicensed 15yr old juvenile male fled at high rate of speed in Suzuki Grand Vitara, eventually losing control and rearending a 20-25 Chevrolet pickup truck on a bridge over the St. Joe River on East Coliseum Boulevard.

The juvenile driver was critically injured in the crash and transported to a hospital by ambulance after being pulled from the vehicle by three Fort Wayne Police Officers.

The driver of the truck and her passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were also taken to a local hospital. Rosa Diaz Toledo, 27, and her passenger, Ximena Diaz Toledo, 22, both from Fort Wayne, were transported to a local Fort Wayne hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Although not at fault, as required by law for all drivers involved in serious bodily injury crashes, Ms. Toledo submitted to alcohol and drug testing, and those results are also pending.

Traffic for the eastbound lanes of Coliseum Blvd had to be shut down for over four hours as a result of the crash.

 

