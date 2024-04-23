ISP: Gary Man Damages Police Car During Arrest

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind.–State Police say a man from Gary damaged a police car while being arrested Sunday night.

A trooper says he pulled over a tan 2004 Cadillac Escalade that had an expired license plate. After police sorted things out with the driver, they identified the passenger as 19-year-old Nadan Stallings from Gary. They say Stallings had an active warrant in LaPorte County for criminal mischief.

The driver of the Cadillac was cited and released from the scene.

The trooper handcuffed Stallings and put him in the front seat. Police say Stallings “continued to yell vulgarities at the officers on scene, while also physically refusing to be safely secured in the police car.”

Stallings is accused of becoming so combative that he began to kick the windshield of the police car, which caused extensive damage. Police also say he resisted arrest after he was taken to the Michigan City Police Department and was “battering an officer before eventually being transported to the LaPorte County Jail for booking.”

Stallings is charged with the following offenses:

-Battery on a public safety official-Level 6 felony

-Resisting law enforcement-Class A misdemeanor

-Criminal mischief-Class B misdemeanor

-Disorderly conduct-Class B misdemeanor

-Possession of marijuana-Class B misdemeanor

-Possession of paraphernalia-Class C misdemeanor