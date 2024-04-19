Guns, Pills, Cocaine & More Collected in Indy North Side Drug Bust

INDIANAPOLIS — Police in Indianapolis arrested several people and collected a large amount guns and drugs this week.

In a joint operation between Indianapolis Metro Police, Violent Crimes Task Force and SWAT, officers executed a search warrant at West 32nd Street. That operation led to the arrests of four men: John Whitfield, Deandre Miller, Arian Suggs, and Charles Dunlap.

Each man faces several charges involving drug possession and dealing.

Police also rounded up 20 guns, which included a machine gun conversion device.

The drug bust also resulted in the collection of 538 grams of synthetic marijuana, 61 grams of marijuana, 125 grams of cocaine, 257 various pressed pills, 21 grams of pressed pills and 28 grams of blue powder.