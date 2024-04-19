Listen Live
Israeli Airstrikes Reported In Iran

Published on April 19, 2024

TOPSHOT-IRAN-ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN-CONFLICT

Source: ATTA KENARE / Getty

TEHRAN— Tehran has yet to indicate whether it plans to retaliate following reported Israeli airstrikes against a military base.

Iranian state media says “three small drones” were intercepted and “no significant damage” was done.

What’s being described as a limited strike came in response to the more than 300 missiles and drones Iran launched at Israel last weekend.

 

