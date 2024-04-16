Listen Live
NWS: Severe Weather Threat Decreases Across State, Shifts Northward

Eckhoff says the main worry for Central Indiana is strong wind gusts.

Published on April 16, 2024

Severe Weather Chances

Source: X / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Forecasters say the likelihood of severe weather across the state has decreased slightly. They’ve observed that the storm lost strength as it moved north at night.

Rain will begin on Tuesday night and should stop before a cold front arrives on Wednesday. However, the front’s arrival could bring another chance for severe weather.

“The storm is a little bit weaker than it was yesterday; things seem to be a little further north,” says Matt Eckhoff, National Weather Service. “There’s still a severe threat, but it seems not centered over us like it used to be.”

Eckhoff says the main worry for Central Indiana is strong wind gusts. He also mentions a chance of a tornado in Northern Indiana on Wednesday and adds that the storms are expected to kick off around 10 a.m.

“The threat should be mostly out of our area by 6-7 p.m.,” he added. It’s going to be earlier in the day.”

Eckhoff says there is a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday.

