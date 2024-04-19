Donald Trump “Hush Money” Case Will Not Change the Election, Not One Bit

While the legacy media has been covering the Hush Money case with bated breath, Tony Katz is not getting caught up on the all the details of the case. Tony doesn’t care about this trial at all. Because it won’t matter. Even if Trump is convicted. Why does Tony say this?

Because I saw Joe Biden try to buy a milkshake.

Meanwhile, Trump was meant with praise after visiting Jose Alba’s bodega. Alba was shipped to Rikers Island by Bragg after acting in self-defense.

Compared to that (Biden struggling with a box), Trump could be convicted 900 times. America has a point of view, and if you give them two garbage choices, right, that’s what we’re going to be told. Well, then they are going to pick the less garbage, they are going to pick the most competent garbage. They are going to pick the clearly non-demented garbage. So, why would a conviction if one comes mean anything?

