Listen Live
Local

Man Gets Plea Deal in Missing Baby Amiah Case

Published on April 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.

Source: BrianAJackson/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man charged in the 2019 disappearance of an 8-month-old girl in Indianapolis has accepted a plea deal offered from Marion County prosecutors.

Robert L. Lyons, 25, of Carbondale, Indiana, faced four neglect charges in the disappearance of Amiah Robertson. She was last seen on March 9, 2019, at her babysitter’s house on the 200 block of Holmes Avenue. Her body has never been found.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says Lyons has pleaded guilty to a single felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. If a court accepts the deal, the three other charges would be dropped.

The plea deal would put a cap his prison sentence at 10 years.

The deal will be up for consideration during his sentencing hearing May 10 in Marion Superior Court 28. Lyons remained in the Marion County jail on Thursday.

Lyons’ girlfriend and the girl’s mother, Amber Robertson, 24, of Indianapolis, faces four felony charges of neglect of a dependent in the same court. Her jury trial was set for June 24. She remained in the Marion County jail on Thursday.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Local News - Local Government Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
A judge's gavel and law books are seen in a courtroom.
WISH-TV

Man Gets Plea Deal in Missing Baby Amiah Case

News- Women's March in New York City
Producer Karl

Liberal White Women are the Worst

US-TRIAL-OJ SIMPSON
24/7 News Source

OJ Simpson Dead At 76

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close