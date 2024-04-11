Listen Live
Get Rid of Old Tech at This Weekend’s Power Recycling Day

Published on April 11, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Do you have old electronics that you no longer want, but don’t quite know how to dispose of them? If so, head to the Spring Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo Saturday.

Here, you can bring items like computers, cell phones, tablets, and televisions, and the Technology Recyclers will take them off of your hands. Continue reading for a list of items that will be accepted.

And, even if you do not need to throw out any tech items, you may still benefit from this event.

For example, you can have bags of sensitive documents shredded by Crime Stoppers for $5 each. Indy Metro Police will also be collecting unused prescription drugs for free.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Zoo’s South Lot. Smaller devices will be free to recycle, while getting rid of larger items will cost $20.

Image of Power Recycling Day at the Indianapolis Zoo

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Indianapolis Zoo / Indy Zoo

Items to Donate on Power Recycling Days:

  • Telephone Systems
  • VCR/DVD Players
  • Laserdisc Players
  • Batteries
  • Monitors
  • Computer Accessories – Keyboards, etc.
  • Power Cables, Wiring, and Other Cords
  • Laptops
  • Scanners
  • Copiers
  • Printers and Cartridges
  • Fax Machines
  • Small Appliances
  • External Hard Drives
  • Microwaves

